Astorino opposes student vaccine mandates

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Republican candidate for New York Governor is speaking out against a proposal to require all children in the state to get vaccinated in order to attend school or daycare.

Rob Astorino was in Binghamton yesterday visiting with supporters.

The former Westchester County Executive has run for Governor before, losing to Andrew Cuomo in 2014.

Astorino is opposed to a bill in the New York Assembly that would impose a vaccine mandate for all children, ages 2 months to 18 years, in order to attend public, private or parochial schools or daycare and nursery school settings.

Astorino says the choice of whether kides get vaccinated should be left to the parents.

“I’m not anti-vax and I think most of the parents are not. But, when it comes to our kids, it should be parental choice and not a forced mandate in order to attend school or a daycare center,” says Astorino.

Astorino says he and his wife are vaccinated but his 3 children are not.

He says he opposes vaccine mandates of any kind, blaming healthcare worker shortages on the state’s vaccine mandate for medical personnel.

Astorino vows to stay in the race through to the Republican primary in June saying he has the necessary resources and an army of volunteers from his last run.