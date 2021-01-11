Assemblywoman Lupardo responds to Cuomo’s State of the State

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local representatives are reacting to the Governor’s speech this afternoon.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo says she thinks the Governor gave a good speech, but she’s interested to see what else he’s proposing.

Lupardo says Cuomo plans to release additional information in a series of 3 more speeches.

Vaccine distribution, green energy, and sports betting were some of the points the Assemblywoman highlighted.

She says she is appreciative of Cuomo for spreading out his message.

“He’s got a lot of good plans and things that I think will be very valuable to my constituents in the whole state. Issues like telehealth and expanded broadband will be very important. Things we’ve talked about it for a long time. The pandemic has brought to light the need to focus on that now. More than eve,” says Cuomo.

Lupardo says she hopes to hear more about food and farming as she is the head of the Agriculture Committee.

She also expects the Governor to detail his election reform proposals which would include allowing local boards of elections to open absentee ballots as they come in.