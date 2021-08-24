Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo welcomes Governor Kathy Hochul

BINGHAMTON, NY – Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo is one of many state lawmakers welcoming a new era of openness and collaboration under Governor Hochul’s administration.

Lupardo is also celebrating Hochul making history as the state’s first female governor.

Lupardo calls Hochul a friend and the 2 have worked on several women’s issues together, including the New York Women Lead initiative and the efforts a few years ago to honor the 100th anniversary of women gaining the right to vote in New York.

We interviewed Lupardo near the Binghamton church that hosted a major suffragist convention in the early 1900’s.

“I know how committed she is to see more women lead in business, lead in politics and lead in their communities. She’s very supportive of women in general and to see the first woman governor be her, at this time, is very exciting and rewarding for me,” says Lupardo.

Lupardo is quick to point out that Hochul is uniquely qualified to serve as governor, regardless of her gender.

The Assemblywoman says the governor’s experience at all levels of government, local, state and federal, plus her Upstate background, make her perfectly suited to address issues plaguing our community such as population loss, high taxes and education funding.