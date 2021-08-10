Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo reacts to Cuomo’s resignation

BINGHAMTON, NY – Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo says it’s a sad day for the state of New York.

Lupardo says this is the second time she’s witnessed a Governor that she’s worked with have to resign over a sex scandal.

She supports the resignation which she called for after the Attorney General’s report was released.

Besides believing the 11 women who made sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo, Lupardo also feels that a protracted impeachment process would have not benefited anyone.

She looks forward to continuing to work alongside soon-to-be Governor Kathy Hochul.

“She has a great relationship with the Southern Tier. I’ve lost track the number of times she’s come to this area, sometimes to just have a cup of coffee and see what’s going on to really take pride in some of the developments that we’ve had at Binghamton University and the community college and various housing projects,” says Hochul.

Lupardo says it was hard reading the A-G’s report without feeling the violation these women felt in the presence of a trusted, powerful boss.