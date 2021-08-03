Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo reacts to Cuomo investigation

FILE – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York’s Yankee Stadium, Monday, July 26, 2021. Investigators conducting an inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo questioned him for eleven hours when he met with them last month, The New York Times reported Monday, Aug. 2. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK – Another politician has weighed in following the results of the Cuomo probe.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo released her statement this afternoon.

“When the allegations against the governor first came to light, I wanted to wait for the Attorney General’s report to be completed. Even though the Assembly is currently conducting our own impeachment investigation, it’s clear from this report that the Governor is no longer able to effectively serve and should resign. Otherwise, I am sure this will factor heavily into the Assembly judiciary committee’s work.”