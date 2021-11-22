Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo endorses Kathy Hochul

October 7, 2021 – New York City – Governor Kathy Hochul joins a virtual conference with New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont to take action to help prevent gun violence. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of the Governor)

BINGHAMTON, NY – Governor Hochul continues to line up endorsements from fellow Democrats as she prepares for a primary battle to keep her seat against State Attorney General Letitia James and others.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo of Endwell joined 4 other Democratic Assembly members in backing the governor in a release issued this morning by Hochul’s campaign.

In it, Lupardo calls Hochul quote “a thoughtful listener, decisive policymaker, and fierce advocate.”

The former Lieutenant Governor took over the top job in August when former Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned.

Hochul is seeking election to a full term next November.