UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As the new year begins, we spoke with Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon about her priorities and expectations for the 2022 Legislative Session.

“I’ve prioritized my bills to approximately 12 bills that i would consider priorities for our area and i will work diligently to ensure that they get through committee and on the floor,” said Buttenschon.

Assemblywoman Buttenschon explains that she wants to emphasize the importance of Bianca’s Bill, theft of catalytic converters, as well as ensuring that our judges have judicial discretion when it comes to community safety.

“We have a few bills that we’re looking forward to bringing forward that talks about the solicitation of our youth when we’re dealing with illegal guns and being held accountable for those charges….in regard to ensuring that individuals that are interested in becoming medical in support of providing them with medical professionals in our area providing them with incentives so that they are happy to stay here and want to stay,” said Buttenschon.

As Governor Kathy Hochul prepares to give her first state of the state address tomorrow, the Assemblywoman is in favor of Governor Hochul’s proposal of term limits on governors and other high-ranking officialS, she says it would allow new ideas be brought forward in the state. This is Hochul’s first full session as Governor, and Buttenschon is hopeful that she will hear the needs of our area due to the fact that she is from Upstate New York.

“We will have to continue to advocate and push forward and look at what those needs are. but when we talk about public safety and the importance of so many different areas and the individuals that come forward with those ideas the obligation of this office is to ensure that she hears those loud and clear,” said Buttenschon.