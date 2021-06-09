Assemblyman Tague introduces new legislation to prevent mask mandates for children from state agencies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Assemblyman Chris Tague (R,C,I-Schoharie) was joined by legislators and parent-advocates Wednesday at a press conference announcing his new legislation to prevent state agencies from mandating mask requirements for children.

The bill would reportedly end mask requirements for children in schools, summer camps and similar settings, while not allowing state agencies to implement such mandates in the future for healthy, non-symptomatic children under the age of 18.

The bill comes as COVID-19 positivity rates throughout the state remain low, and is reportedly working to help schools regain control while giving parents the power to make decisions based on their children.

Vaccination rates in New York have reportedly remained higher than the national average among adults, and evidence suggests that COVID-19 doesn’t spread significantly within schools between children.