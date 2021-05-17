Assemblyman Angelino joins Civil Air Patrol

NORWICH, NY – Assemblyman Joe Angelino just joined New York Wing’s squadron.

Established in 1941, the Civil Air Patrol is a nonprofit organization that plays a leading role in aerospace education.

CAP has played a major role during wars including finding submarines off the coast during World War 2.

The squadron also helps communities by transporting blood and body organs and even looking for lost people in the woods.

Angelino was presented with his membership certificate earlier today.

“The Civil Air Patrol, fine volunteer organization and it’s also a branch of our armed forces. It’s an honor for me to be accepted into their ranks,” says Angelino

CAP often uses cell phone forensics, and was credited with saving 130 lives last year.

All 54,000 members nationwide perform homeland security, disaster relief and missions at the request of federal, state and local agencies.

Assemblyman Angelino was the Chief of Police in Norwich for nearly 20 years.

He is also a former Marine who is a three-time combat veteran over two wars.