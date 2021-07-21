Assembly Woman Donna Lupardo helps secure funding for an information and referral hotline

BINGHAMTON, NY – Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo helped secure additional funds for a information and referral helpline.

Locally, 2-1-1 Susquehanna River Region is a program of United Way of Broome County.

2-1-1 offers a free and confidential service that helps people find local resources.

It covers 5 counties, Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Tioga.

Call specialists can provide mental health resources, mortgage and rental assistance, and many other things.

Candace Gregory, 2-1-1 Susquehanna River Region Director says this program holds a special place in her heart.

“Anyone can use this service, anyone. No matter what road you are on life, we all come into crisis at one point or another, we’re a safe place to call,” says Gregory.

Throughout the pandemic, Gregory says 2-1-1 took nearly 74 thousand calls, which is an increase of 46 percent in call volume.

She also notes that 2-1-1 is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Anyone in need of assistance is encouraged to call 2-1-1 or visit help me 2-1-1 dot org.

