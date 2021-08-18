Assembly Judiciary Committee’s work to produce report on Cuomo probe continues

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Outgoing Governor Andrew Cuomo has less than a week left in office before Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul takes over. But, the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s work to release a report on the findings of its probe into Cuomo continues.

“There’s mountains of evidence that have been compiled in this case,” said Assembly Judiciary Committee member Phil Steck. He says that includes evidence from the Attorney General’s investigation, statements, documents, text messages and ‘pings.’

Members have the opportunity to review the evidence this week. Republican Assemblyman Keith Brown from Northport who serves on the committee as well said, “I will be traveling to my Albany office and burning the midnight oil to review more than 500,000 pages of documents so I am prepared to deliver the people of the 12th Assembly District, and New Yorkers across the state, the answers they deserve.”



“I’m sure individual members might want to see a particular item of evidence that interests them. It would shock me if any of the members of the committee will review every single piece of evidence,” Steck said. He noted that members get briefed by their attorneys on the evidence.

“My understanding was as of our last meeting they had completed their work or virtually completed it. We had requested material from the Governor. The Governor’s Office did not provide anything, so that speeds it up because then the lawyers don’t have to go through all the material the Governor provided,” Steck said.

An exact timeframe as to when a report will be issued, similar to the Attorney General’s has yet to be determined.