Assembly Judiciary Committee to start impeachment investigation into Cuomo

ALBANY, NY – Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has allowed the Assembly Judiciary Committee to start an impeachment investigation into Governor Cuomo.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca spoke with members of that committee for more on what the process could look like.

There are 21 lawmakers on that committee.

I spoke with a Democrat and a Republican on that committee earlier today to learn what purpose this investigation will serve.

((Phil Steck, NYS Assemblymember)) We’re only considering at this point in the Judiciary Committee, whether there’s probable cause, not whether he’s guilty or innocent.

Democrat Assemblyman Phil Steck says the question at hand is, ‘did the Governor violate the public’s trust?’

((Phil Steck, NYS Assemblymember)) The Assembly determines whether to prefer charges against the governor, and then the trial is held in the Senate.

Assemblyman Michael Montesano expects the investigation will not just focus on the sexual harassment allegations against the Governor, but will also take a look at concerns over nursing home data and the safety of the Mario Cuomo Bridge.

((Michael Montesano, NYS Assemblymember)) It’s a wide-open investigation into the, you know, into the health department issues. You know, all the allegations that is sitting out there, for all of part of the investigative process for the Articles of Impeachment, is not going to focus just on one issue.

But, as for the timing of this investigation and how long it could take to play out, that is still up in the air.

((Michael Montesano, NYS Assemblymember)) While I think everybody would like to see this expedited, you know, fairness has to go into this, we have to be, you know, show some objectivity. You know, these are allegations and they need to be examined, you know carefully.

The Governor again today denied the allegations against him and says he will not resign.