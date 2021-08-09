Assembly Judiciary Committee discusses impeachment

ALBANY, NY – The New York State Assembly’s Judiciary Committee met today for an executive session to continue its work on the ongoing impeachment investigation into Governor Cuomo.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on where things stand.

The Judiciary Committee met for a few hours today to discuss their probe.

It was a meeting that had already been scheduled on the books before the AG’s report on sexual harassment that came out last week.

((Charles Lavine, NYS Assembly Judiciary Chair))

Findings of the content of the report are deeply disturbing. We will review that report in detail.

The Judiciary Committee is investigating several issues pertaining to Governor Cuomo and the executive chamber- including sexual misconduct and retaliation, whether state resources were used to produce his book, nursing home COVID data, and allegations of priority testing for the Governor’s friends and family.

There will be additional executive session meetings on August 16th and 23rd.

After that there will be public hearings.

((Charles Lavine, NYS Assembly Judiciary Chair))

After the committee has completed its review of the evidence, it will make a recommendation to the full Assembly on whether to proceed with impeachment against Governor Cuomo.

Lavine expects the process will be completed in several weeks.

Assemblyman Michael Montesano says the committee is acting diligently.

((Michael Montesano, NYS Assembly Judiciary Committee Member))

We want to make sure we’re right on the law, right on the evidence that we’re going to put forth to support our articles of impeachment to make sure that there’s no loopholes because the Governor says so far that he’s going to fight it right til the last step