BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today is the first of 2 primary days in New York State. Aside from each party selecting their candidates for Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Republicans in Greater Binghamton’s urban core will be picking their candidate to face 9 term Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo in the fall.

Binghamton City Councilwoman Sophia Resciniti voted at Saint Thomas Aquinas Church this morning with her husband Paul.

Sophia Resciniti is a social worker at Binghamton University, Paul owns Resciniti Dry Cleaners and together they have 4 children.

Resciniti says she’s enjoyed incredible experiences meeting voters while going door to door. She says she’ll bring a fresh voice to Albany bringing together the perspectives of a small business owner, a social worker and a mother of 4.

“I migrated to this country. I also have that lens of what it is like to struggle and to fight for that American dream,” said Resciniti. “What I want is for my kids to be the same place that I was, where I’ve been, where I’ve succeeded, where I was able to have that American dream. Unfortunately, we see them fleeing. So, that is the biggest reason why I got involved in this.”

Resciniti says she encourages everyone to get out and vote.

She’ll be joined by family and friends at South City Publick House in Binghamton watching the returns come in.