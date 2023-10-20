BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A tenant of the Koffman Incubator is preparing to ramp up production of its large-scale batteries thanks to a win in a statewide competition.

Ashlawn Energy is the grand prize winner of $150,000 from FuzeHub’s annual commercialization competition.

Ashlawn produces vanadium flow battery systems that stores power at off-peak times for use during peak periods. That not only saves money, but also reduces the need for more polluting power plants that are used to meet energy needs during surge periods.

The VanCharge systems are primarily being marketed to large apartment buildings and commercial office buildings in New York City, in part so that they can comply with recent laws in the city mandating that buildings reduce their carbon footprint.

President Norma Byron says that as a businesswoman, her focus has always been on technology that can be deployed in the marketplace and make money.

“You can have the best technology in the world, but if you don’t put it out in the real world, nobody gets to see it. I’ve really focused efforts on that and the technical team that works with me to make a good product,” said Byron.

Ashlawn currently has contracts for 4 buildings in New York with an agreement to expand to another 60.

She plans to use the grant to acquire an automated manufacturing process that will shorten the period of assembling the large-scale batteries from one week to one day. She plans to establish the production line in her existing workshop within the Koffman and hire two full-time assembly workers and an engineer.

Ashlawn already uses paid interns provided by New Energy New York.