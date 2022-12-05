BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Get in the holiday spirit this Saturday, December 10th, and see the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra perform its annual holiday concert.

The concert, ‘Winter Wonderland’ will begin at 3 p.m. and take place at the Broome County Forum Theatre.

It will include music from timeless holiday movies, including The Polar Express, Home Alone II, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

There will also be a visit from Santa, a holiday sing-along with a quartet from Tri-Cities Opera, and the British animated film, The Snowman, will be shown with music performed by the live orchestra and treble soloist Luca Thomas.

Thomas is an 11-year-old New York City native who began singing before he could speak. He is a member of a professional children’s choir and recently toured Ireland in the summer of 2022.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Binghamton Philharmonic box office at 607-723-3931. All children 17 and under get in for free, courtesy of Visions Federal Credit Union.