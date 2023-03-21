BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, and a one-year stint at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena, the Wine and Food Fest is returning to Roberson Museum and Science Center on Thursday, April 20th.

The event features vendors from some of the area’s best wineries, restaurants, and breweries who will set up throughout the museum’s galleries and courtyard.

It will run from 5:30 to 8:30, and on top of the food and drink will feature live music by local musician Kristen Carter and raffles.

Each ticket includes unlimited food tasting and alcohol tasting, as well as a beer or wine glass to keep.

There will also be “Food Only” tickets for those who do not wish to partake in alcohol sampling.

Food Only tickets will include unlimited food tastings and complimentary water (you will receive a wristband).

Check out the pricing below:

Member Ticket – $50

Not-Yet-Member Ticket – $58

Member Food Only Ticket – $25

Not-Yet-Member Food Only Ticket – $30.

You must be 21 years old to attend. Tickets can be purchased by calling 607-772-0660, visiting the Roberson admissions desk in person, or online at roberson.org.

Check out a full list of attending businesses here.