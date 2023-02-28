WINDSOR, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A student at Windsor High School was selected for a statewide poetry contest.

The state commissioner of agriculture and markets, Richard Bell, visited Windsor on Friday to present Claire Griffin with the first place award for the Still Growing Poetry Contest.

This year’s theme was centered around promoting the resiliency of New York’s food system.

Griffin took a wider approach, and wrote not only about crops still growing, but her own personal life and our society as a whole.

She says that she sat down and wrote the entire poem in a single sitting.

Griffin says, “I was excited, but also very much in shock when I first found out because it’s such a large scale, and there were so many entries that it just, it didn’t seem real when I first found out that I had been selected.”

Griffin won $250 for first place, and will get an opportunity to read her poem at the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture Conference.

The contest was for students in grades 3 through 8 and was sponsored by New York Agriculture in the Classroom.

Griffin says that she has not decided whether she will continue to pursue poetry, as she put it, she is still growing.