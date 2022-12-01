BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An artistic couple from Whitney Point are celebrating the emergence from the pandemic with a new show called “What We Did in the Shadows” at the Bundy Museum.

The exhibitions include recent paintings from AmarA, recent photographs by *jk along with some written words about their personal experiences.

AmarA said the shadow doesn’t just represent the COVID pandemic, but also the challenging times we’re living in.

“It tells the story of our experience. And what we always hope for is that that is going to connect with someone else’s experience and bring us together into a common communication and into a world of humanity.”

The couple is also looking to reduce their art inventory with a bargain bin sale of old canvases.

For a complete listing of First Friday events, go to broomearts.org.