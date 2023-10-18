BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A local commercial and fine art photographer has turned to mixed media for an exploration of the multiple meanings of the term virus.

Virus! is an immersive and interactive exhibit at the Cooperative Gallery 213 in Binghamton by Steph Schweitzer.

During the pandemic when most of his commercial work dried up, Schweitzer started experimenting with clear glue and food coloring. The process evolved into his hanging works of art and 3-D lanterns.

Schweitzer was interested in images that evoke single-cell organisms as seen through a microscope. But also, the way in which certain societal problems can be viewed as a virus.

“I wanted to push myself into creating something from nothing. Photographers do that as well but typically you point the camera and snap the picture and I wanted to start something from scratch. And now that I feel like I’ve accomplished that, I have no idea what I’m going to do next,” said Schweitzer.

Schweitzer is giving an artist’s talk and power point presentation at the gallery tomorrow evening at 7 during which he’ll discuss his process and some of the reasoning behind the artwork.

The Cooperative Gallery is located at 213 State Street.

The talk will also be available over Zoom at cooperativegallery.com

The exhibition will be up through the end of the month.