ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local performer is holding his first concert in front of a live audience since the pandemic this weekend.

Tenor Tony Villecco is staging “Some Enchanted Evening” at the Cider Mill Stage in Endicott.

Villecco says he’s chosen a potpourri of Broadway songs, some from very popular musicals and others that aren’t performed as often.

He also plans a tribute to the late composer Stephen Sondheim who passed away last year.

According to Villecco, it’s a great opportunity to sit back and enjoy a night out.

“There’s some great music. I think there will be something for everyone and maybe for some folks who have never seen a Broadway show, or think they don’t like it, I’m sure you’re going to recognize some of these tunes. They’re pretty memorable.”

Villecco will be accompanied on piano by John Isenberg, and Melanie Valencia will play flute on a couple of tunes.

Showtimes are 7:30 on both Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $25 with a portion of the proceeds being donated to the Broome County Humane Society.

Tickets can be purchased at cidermillstage.com.