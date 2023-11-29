VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A world-renowned children’s choir is celebrating the holiday season with Binghamton University.

The Vienna Boys Choir will present “Christmas in Vienna,” a beloved holiday showcase, on December 7 at the Anderson Center for the Performing Arts.

Performed by a group of child musicians, Christmas in Vienna features a repertoire of Austrian folk songs, classical masterpieces, popular songs, and holiday favorites.

The Vienna Boys Choir has been delighting people across the globe for six centuries. The popular group is composed of four touring choirs that hail from a variety of nations and together give over 300 concerts a year around the world.

“There’s no more gratifying sound than that of children singing. And there’s no more polished ensemble of children’s voices than the Vienna Boys Choir,” said The Fort Worth Star Telegram.

The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Osterhout Concert Theater.

Tickets range from $25 to $60, with a 10% discount on premium seats for seniors, veterans, and Binghamton University faculty/staff and alumni. Tickets for students and children are $10 for any seat in the house.

Tickets can be purchased online at anderson.binghamton.edu, in person at the Anderson Center Box Office, or by calling (607)777-6802.