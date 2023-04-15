VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Vestal High School senior cellist Joshua Jang has been selected to perform in the National Association for Music Education All-Eastern Festival this weekend.

The festival is hosted by the New York State School Music Association in Rochester, New York.

It will feature the top high school musicians from Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and the District of Columbia.

Jang is a member of the Vestal High School Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Amelia

Wilson.

He has been honored in New York State several times before. Jang attended the NYSSMA All-State Festival in 2021 and 2022 and was invited to perform a solo with the Cayuga Chamber Orchestra in 2021 as a Youth Concerto competition winner.

He also performed at Carnegie Hall in 2022.