VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Seniors at The Hearth at Castle Gardens. an Assisted Living and Memory Care Center in Vestal, are gearing up for their 9th Annual “Deck the Hearth Wreath Celebration.”

The event includes a holiday wreath reception and silent auction, in which guests can bid on a variety of holiday wreaths donated by local businesses, seniors who live in the community, and their families.

The auction will be held on Friday, December 9th, from 5 to 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

All proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Broome County Humane Society to help sheltered pets.

“Our charity wreath auction has become a valued holiday tradition for us, and we’re so glad to be able to host it again this year” shared Kristen Fata, The Hearth’s Senior Life Advisor. “Pets are such a crucial part of our lives, and, for the seniors who live with us, their pets have sometimes helped them through difficult emotional times throughout the years, so they’re all extremely excited to raise money for the Broome County Humane Society.”

Anyone who would like to attend, or donate, should call 607-748-5700 or visit hearthcastlegardens.com.