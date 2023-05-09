VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Rail Trail is about to become more lively with live musical performances as the Vestal Museum brings back its Second Saturday Concert Series.

Bands will perform on the concrete patio outside of the Coal House.

The series begins this Saturday with Caviar and Grits and concludes October 14th with KidBess and the Magic Ring.

Sandwiched between those 2 local acts will be a series of out-of-town artists, including a zydeco band from Ithaca, a group from the Mohawk Nation, a country act from Nashville and rockabilly from Naples.

Curator Claire Byrne is a musician herself, singing and playing violin for Driftwood.

Byrne can vouch for the talent of the out-of-town acts, having played alongside them at festivals and on the road.

“I feel like some people don’t think of Binghamton as a music town but it very much is. There’s a lot of music lovers and a lot of great musicians here and I wanted to bring some acts down that haven’t really played in Binghamton much and just give people the opportunity to come out and hear some music right in their backyard.”

The concerts are free and the Happy Squirrel Bakery inside the Coal House will be open selling food and drink.

Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for when they’re not dancing.

The concerts run from 7 to 9 p.m.

There’s more information about the Second Saturday Concert Series at vestalmuseum.org.