BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Uncorked Creations is hosting a special event in honor of Anastasia The Musical, a show coming to the Broadway in Binghamton stage on January 30th and 31st.

Anastasia was written by the creators of the Tony Award-winning musical Ragtime and is based in 1920’s Paris and Russia.

The main character, Anya, sets out to discover her past while being pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer.

On January 21st, Uncorked Creations will have a class where attendees will paint a Paris-inspired Anastasia design.

Those who attend will also have the chance to win tickets to the opening night of the musical.

You can purchase tickets to the community event here.

Tickets to Anastasia The Musical can be purchased by calling the Arena box office or online here.

For more information about the show, you can visit broadwayinbinghamton.com.