VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Two Vestal High School musicians will be representing their district on the big stage this weekend.

Seniors Joshua Jang and Samsong Wong will be performing with the All-State Symphony Orchestra at the All-State Winter Conference scheduled for December 1-4 in Rochester.

Jang, a cellist, and Wong, a violinist, were selected to the orchestra by the New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA).

This will be Jang and Wong’s second Winter Conference performance as they participated last year as well.