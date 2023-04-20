BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Show-stopping numbers combine with familiar arias and music for a sumptuous feast for the eyes and ears this Sunday at the Forum Theatre in downtown Binghamton.

Tri-Cities Opera is presenting The Marriage of Figaro by Mozart. It’s a sequel to the Barber of Seville that follows the exploits of the Count and Countess Almaviva and the chaotic wedding of 2 of their loyal servants Figaro and Susanna. The opera includes lots of familiar tunes that continue to be featured in popular culture.

TCO General Director John Rozzoni says it’s a hilarious comedy with tender moments of love and beauty.

“People can relate to these characters. I think Mozart was so brilliant in the way he put this together. You really see the humanity of these characters through the story. I think when we come together in the theater and experience all of that going on on stage, and we also experience it from the audience and there’s that energy interplay that happens, it makes a huge difference.”

The Marriage of Figaro will take the Forum stage at 3 on Sunday.

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased at tricitiesopera.com.

TCO is looking to attract younger audience members by offering free tickets to children and teens under 18 who are accompanied by an adult. And there are $10 rush tickets available for college students.

More information about those discounts on the TCO website.