BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Tomorrow, the Tri-Cities Opera kicks off the 2023/2024 season by celebrating a legendary composer’s 75th birthday.

The Opera is hosting a 75th birthday bash for Andrew Lloyd Webber at United Presbyterian Church on September 22 at 7:30 p.m.

The performance will showcase 10 regional opera singers, including the four resident artists at TCO this season. There will be a variety of Webber’s most iconic music, including the ballads from Cats to the anthems of Jesus Christ Superstar, classics from Phantom of the Opera, and more.

The General Director of the Opera, John Rozzoni says that there will be an eight-piece band to accompany the singers, and the show will be roughly 90 minutes long with one intermission.

“On Friday night, we’re going to be there, and we’re going to lay it all on the table for the audience, and let them see the humanity of these stories, the beauty of this music, and the power of the human voice and the human voice through opera,” said Rozzoni

Looking ahead to this year’s opera season, TCO will be putting on I am a Dreamer Who No Longer Dreams in October, All is Calm in December, The Fantasticks in February and the Barber of Seville in April.

Tickets to tomorrow’s event and to all of the upcoming shows can be found at tricitiesopera.com.