BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tri-Cities Opera announced this year’s performance schedule, as well as a new, exciting collaboration of programs.

Tri-Cities Opera’s 73rd year is a season of madness, murder, and masquerade.

The opera will showcase performances such as Madness and the Medium, Amahl and the Night Visitors, The Marriage of Figaro, Mystery on the Docks, and much more.

First is Arts Adventure, will take place on September 18th at the Roberson Museum and allows for a public performance of the children’s opera, Mystery on the Docks.

The general director at Tri-Cities Opera, John Rozzoni announced that Tri-Cities has entered into a collaborative partnership with the Syracuse Opera.

General Director at Tri-Cities Opera, John Rozzoni says, “And that relationship will also bring the artistic director of Syracuse Opera to Tri-Cities Opera as artistic director. This will be a wonderful collaboration, allowing for the companies to remain two distinct entities, but do joint programming and realize real cost savings through the efficiency of producing together.”

Rozzoni says that this partnership will result in substantial cost savings.

The two companies will share rehearsals, some in Binghamton and some in Syracuse.

For more information on performance schedules and tickets, visit the opera’s website at https://www.tricitiesopera.com/.