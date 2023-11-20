OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The happiest season of all is fast approaching and Tioga Arts Council (TAC) is working to spread holiday cheer to community members in need.

The arts council is encouraging the public to participate in its collaborative holiday art projects as it hosts “Artfully Ornamental” and “Spread Cheer This Year,” two activities focused on giving.

Artfully Ornamental is a renewed event and fundraiser open to creative minds of all ages and abilities. Those interested in participating can use any medium to make an ornament before donating it to Tioga Arts Council for purchase. Until sold, donated ornaments will be displayed in TAC’s Gallery from December 1 to December 23 and will be available for a $10 donation. All proceeds will benefit the arts council. There is no fee to enter, and entries are due on a rolling basis.

Spread Cheer This Year is a homemade holiday card event created to lift the spirits of those residing at Riverview Manor Health Care and Elderwood at Waverly. TAC’s goal is to collect 300 cards and it is looking to the public for assistance.

If you and your family or friends want to participate, the arts council is asking you to create a winter scene, or whatever inspires you, on a piece of construction paper. Then, on the inside, write a holiday message and sign your first name only. Finished cards can be delivered to Tioga Arts Council at 179 Front Street in Owego by December 2. They will be delivered the week of December 4. Pre-made cards will also be accepted.

For more information on the art organization and its holiday events, visit tiogaartscouncil.org or Tioga Arts Council on Facebook.