ENDICOTT, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The clock is ticking and all Jon Larson has to do is write the next great American musical in just one week.

“tick, tick . . . BOOM” is a semi-autobiographical rock musical by Jonathan Larson who also wrote the Broadway musical Rent.

Actor Ryan Canavan portrays Larson who is approaching his 30th birthday and self-imposed deadline for writing a successful Broadway musical, just as his hero Stephen Sondheim had done by age 30.

In the process, his girlfriend, a dancer played by Jessica Kennis, is planning to move out of New York City, and his best friend, played by Mark Durkee, has given up acting in exchange for a successful job as an advertising executive.

Canavan’s character, who waits tables for a living, is forced to make some tough choices regarding his career, his relationships and his aspirations.

Canavan says, “I think a lot of us do struggle with age and wanting to accomplish things before a certain time and reach our goals. And maybe we don’t reach them in the time that we had hoped. There’s a lot of that pressure that we see here that it is relatable.”

Canavan plays keyboard and is backed up by a rock band on set.

He says the musical, which features 14 songs, has both comedy and drama.

“tick, tick . . . BOOM” will be performed this weekend and next with showtimes of 7:30 on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 on Sundays.

For tickets, go to cidermillstage.com.