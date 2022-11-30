OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – I double-dog dare you not to laugh at the upcoming performances of a holiday tradition in Owego.

The Ti-Ahwaga Community Players are presenting their 20th production of “A Christmas Story” this weekend and next.

The classic tale of Ralphie Parker’s quest to secure a legendary official red ryder 200 shot carbine action range model air rifle features a new cast including 7 children ranging in age from 7 to 11.

Ciaran Kane, who portrayed Ralphie last year, is back this time as the bully Scut Farkus.

This will be Linda Fenescey’s 9th time directing the adapation.

She says all of the memorable scenes and classic one-liners really engage the audience.

“One year, Ralphie was sitting at the table after he shot his gun outside and was telling his mother that an icicle fell. One little boy from the audience yelled out ‘You’re a liar!’ It stopped everything and we all laughed and it was fun. It became kind of a special show because of that little boy.”

Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 with a Sunday matinee at 2.

As usual, the cabaret-style theater offers food and drink.

Tickets are $25, $20 for seniors, $15 for students and $10 for children 10 and under.

They can be purchased at tiahwaga.com.