BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A New York City theatre organist is bringing his interpretation of contemporary pop songs and some of his own compositions to the Broome County Forum this weekend.

Nathan Avakian is making his third trip to Binghamton, his first since 2014. He’ll play music from Bruno Mars, Henry Mancini and Brittany Spears on the Forum’s Robert Morton theatre organ.

Plus, some three-minute pieces he composed for the International Youth Silent Film Festival.

Avakian says he’s always preferred to play music of today on the theatre organ.

“I was, from the beginning, just interested in the power and the unique quality of sound and hearing contemporary music played on this sort of antique instrument,” said Avakian.

Avakian says he’ll also be performing some spooky Halloween-themed music for the season.

The Binghamton Theater Organ Society will also be honoring the legacies of George Melynk and Albert Emola who installed the organ in the Forum in the 1970’s.

The concert is October 22 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 general admission and $5 for students. They can be purchased at binghamtontos.org.