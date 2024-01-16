ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A play focused on breaking the taboos of women’s health and sexuality is coming to the Endicott Performing Arts Center.

EPAC is presenting the Vagina Monologues this weekend.

Written by Eve Ensler, the Vagina Monologues is a unique collection of short performances based on interviews with over 200 women including a 6-year-old girl, an elderly New Yorker, a sex therapist, and more.

Director Samantha Gurn says the play is comedic in tone but holds a lot of weight as it discusses serious issues.

Gurn wants the audience to leave the show knowing they can speak up for those in need.

She says your voice holds power.

“A question I’ve gotten is ‘Is it for men?’ and to that I think, ‘Well do you care about somebody who has a vagina?’ Then yes, it’s for you. It’s for everybody, it really is. I think it’s important to talk about different women’s issues and experiences that you don’t think about unless you’re directly affected by it. So, I really do think it’s a play for everybody,” said Gurn.

Gurn says the content of the show is mature so it’s best for teens and up.

Performances of the Vagina Monologues will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at endicottarts.com.

Additionally, EPAC will be hosting a donation drive for feminine hygiene products before and after the show.