BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – In just a couple weeks, the Broome County Arts Council will move back into downtown Binghamton.

In August of 2021, the BCAC was forced to move out of its 95 Court Street location when it was condemned due to code violations.

Since then, the council has been temporarily located in the Binghamton Chamber of Commerce offices near SUNY Broome, but not for long.

On January 6th, the BCAC will celebrate the grand opening of its new location located at 223 State Street in the heart of Binghamton’s Downtown Arts District.

The new location will house the council’s Artisan Gallery along with offices. Visitors can get a sneak peak of the gallery on Thursday, December 15th at the A Luminary Evening: Downtown Arts District by Candlelight event.