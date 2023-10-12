BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Tri-Cities Opera is exploring the immigrant experience through the lens of two migrants with similar, yet different stories.

TCO is presenting a new opera titled “I Am A Dreamer Who No Longer Dreams” this weekend at its opera center on Clinton Street in Binghamton.

It contrasts the lives of two women, an undocumented Mexican immigrant on trial for murder and her green card-holding attorney who is an ethnically Chinese woman from Indonesia.

Tri-Cities General Director John Rozzoni says the evocative and poignant piece is filled with beautiful, lyrical music that will stick with audiences long after the performance is over.

“A lot of times in opera, we tell these grand stories of big emotion on big sets in big costumes and all that stuff. This is definitely a more intimate production. But the scale of the emotion and the impactfulness of this story is just as grand as any opera we’ve ever done,” said Rozzoni.

This is only the third production of the opera and features Carla Lopez-Speziale in the role of Rosa which she performed for its world premiere.

The opera is sung in English.

Showtimes are tomorrow at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at tricitiesopera.com. Children 17 and under are free.