BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tri-Cities Opera is celebrating the holidays with a story about the power of bravery, generosity and grace.

TCO is bringing back what was once a Christmas tradition, Amahl and the Night Visitors.

Tri-Cities has not staged the production in more than a dozen years.

The one act opera by Gian Carlo Menotti is the story of a young, poor, disabled boy living outside of Bethelem during the time of Christ’s birth who is visited by 3 Magi.

TCO General Director John Rozzoni says the family-friendly, hour-long production is in English with beautiful music.

“Heartwarming, there’s humor, there’s miracles. There’s just so much about it that’s perfect for this time of year. And it’s an inspiring story.”

The performance takes place this Sunday at 3 inside the Opera Center on Clinton Street.

There are a limited number of seats available.

Tickets start at $25 with students paying half price.

To purchase, go to tricitiesopera.com.

Amahl and the Night Visitors is sponsored by Visions Federal Credit Union