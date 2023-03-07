BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – An upcoming showcase of Spring fashions combines classic looks with modern trends.

The Phelps Mansion Museum is hosting a Spring Fashion Show on Thursday featuring clothing from Mabel D. Orr.

Boutique owner Heidi Weeks will have 5 models, 4 women and 1 man, each wearing 2 different outfits.

Weeks says the ensembles will feature a combination of contemporary and vintage clothes.

She says there’s no match for seeing fashions in the flesh.

“You have no idea what they look like until they’re actually on a body that moves and breathes. We’re all different sizes, whereas dress forms tend to be made in a perfect structure. You really need to see it on a body to see exactly how it fits well.”

Weeks says she’s using some of her favorite customers as models.

The event is part of the Thursdays at the Museum series.

It begins with a lunch from Cline’s Catering at noon followed by the fashion show portion at 1.

Tickets including lunch are $25. Just the show is $7.

You can make reservations at phelpsmansion.org.