BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – For 16 years, the Southerntiersmen Chorus has sponsored an annual event to raise money for the Broome County Council of Churches.

This year’s concert is being held this Sunday, starting at 2 p.m. at Saint Cyril’s and Methodius Catholic Church at 148 Clinton Street.

The Co-Chairman of the concert, John Rice says that there will be performances from the Binghamton Downtown Singers, the Endwell Community Chorus, the Southern Tier Christian Community Choir, and a Brass quintet called Sunday Brass.

He says each group will perform for roughly 15 minutes, and that most of the pieces are holiday themed.

“We pay for any advertising, tickets, posters, all, everything expense wise, we absorb that and forward everything along to CHOW. Over the course of 16 events that we’ve had, we have given CHOW over $40,000.”

Rice says that for every dollar donated to the food bank, CHOW can provide 5 meals to those in need.

Tickets are $10 each if purchased ahead of time, you can call 372-170.

They will also be available at the door for $12 a piece.