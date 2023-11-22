BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A local playwright is looking to build on the success of her first play with a sequel based on one of the supporting characters.

“Retail 2: A Scrooge Story” by Carson McKenna is opening this Sunday for a 4 week run of Sunday matinees.

It follows up on McKenna’s popular comedy “Retail” which skewered the world of shopping mall culture.

In the sequel, former Bliss and Beauty World employee Lorraine takes center stage as she now works at the gift shop Hallmart.

Actress Emily Jablon, who portrays Lorraine, says she’s just as negative and crabby with a rotten work ethic, but the audience gets a piece of her origin story and there is a redemptive arc to the play.

“A lot of people that have worked retail can relate to her. They’re sick of standing on their feet all day, they’re sick of being fake happy to all of the customers that are there, they’re sick of working 8 hours a day for a job or store that they couldn’t care less about. A lot of people have to hide that when they’re at work but Lorraine, she doesn’t hide that at all,” said Jablon,

McKenna is returning to the Lost Dog’s Violet Room which serves as something of a black box theater for her new productions.

The original Retail also started there before also being performed at the Cider Mill Stage back in August.

McKenna says it was during that production that she and Jablon agreed that there was more fun to be had with Lorraine.

“I feel like I wrote in secret for so many years until I finally have my art out there exposed to the world. To have people appreciating it and recognizing my characters, it’s glorious,” said McKenna.

McKenna credits the rest of her local cast with helping to keep the laughs coming.

Retail 2 will run for four consecutive Sundays at 2 p.m. starting this weekend.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at carsonmckennawriter.com.