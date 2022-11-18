BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton High School’s Serling Players are presenting their fall play this weekend.

It’s a drama about one woman’s decision to speak up and seek justice.

Senior Joh’Nay Johnson has been acting since she was in 8th grade. Johnson plays two roles in Radium Girls. She is Mrs. McNeil, a factory supervisor and Mrs. Fryer, mother of one of the lead characters Grace Fryer.

Johnson says she tries to bring a different attitude to each role. “I think it’s like really fun to memorize lines and get to say it my own way. I think it’s really cool.”

Radium Girls is about women in a watch dial making factory that are forced to use radioactive paint that poisons them. The play centers around Grace as she attempts to get justice for her and her friends.

Radium girls is based on a true story. It was made into a play in May 2000. Even though the play was said in the 1920s, radium girls still manages to tackle issues important to this day.

Director Jeff Tagliaferro says, “Our students, our cast are getting a lot of educational value out of this. A little bit of research about what life was like in the 20’s, and what was really going on, how it relates to what’s going on in the world today.”

For Johnson, she appreciates that the story deals with women’s rights and the importance of standing up for yourself.

Johnson says, “Historical and it’s a real thing that happened back in the day. And I think it’s pretty cool to learn something and not being in school. You can learn it from a play or something.”

Oliva Ehmke portrays Nancy Jane Harlen, the New York Graphic’s only girl reporter!

Olivia is the daughter of NewsChannel 34 News Director Jim Ehmke. Funny that she was cast as the reporter.

Radium Girls is showing tonight and tomorrow night at 7:30 inside the historic Helen Foley Theater at Binghamton High School.

Tickets are $5, $3 for students and seniors, and are available at the door