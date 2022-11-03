BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Strap on your tutu and get silly as Purposefully Ridiculous hosts a luminescent art exhibit and dance party called Dancing Out of Darkness.

The event takes place inside the Bundy Museum Annex as part of First Friday tomorrow.

It features glow-in-the-dark paintings by Purposefully Ridiculous co-founder and chief ridiculator Angelina Blasich.

Blasich says the shared joy and silliness are a good way to combat depression.

“It’s really exciting when you get a chance to put art and mental health and silliness and joy all together in one space and have them feed each other.”

The event runs from 6 to midnight with the dance party beginning at 8.

Blasich will furnish the tutus.

There will also be face and body painting, a glass blowing artist, crystals and gems and a deejay from Rochester.

For a complete list of First Friday venues, go to broomearts.org.