BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – One of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories will be at the Forum Theatre both tonight and tomorrow.

Pretty Woman the Musical is based on the hit movie from the 90’s that follows the relationship of a prostitute and a businessman.

The Hair and makeup artist, Danielle Singletary describes the show as the quintessential fairy tale story.

The performers have been taking the show on the road. They started their tour in Utica last month, and plan to end in Scranton sometime in May.

Singletary says that the musical is very similar to the movie.

“Everybody’s got a dream, and to watch somebody’s dream be fulfilled at the end is something everybody like comes away from feeling really good about, and that’s the whole point of the movie and the show,” said Singletary.

Singletary says the show runs about 2 and a half hours long.

Shows are tonight and tomorrow, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Forum Theatre in Downtown Binghamton.

Tickets are available at the door, or online by visiting broadwayinbinghamton.com.