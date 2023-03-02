BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This Saturday, March 4th, two up-and-coming comedians are coming to the Boho Comedy Club in Binghamton.

Jeff Scheen, who recently performed on the Late Late Show With James Corden, will take the stage following Wilfred Padua, known from his appearances on Amazon Music, NPR, and Sirius XM,

Scheen used his late night debut to promote his album, “JEFF,” which is currently out on streaming platforms.

Pauda is a New York City comedian who won the Boston Comedy Festival, was a finalist at the Big Sky Comedy Festival, and recently headlined the Rogue Island Comedy Festival. He was also named one of the 50 Best Undiscovered Comedians in American by Thrillist.

Tickets for the show are currently on sale starting at $23.39. You can buy them here.

There are two showtimes, one at 6:30 and one at 8:30. Doors open at 6 and 8.

The Boho Comedy Club is located in the lower level of The Doubletree Hotel on Water Street.