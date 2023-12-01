BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University opened a pop-up art exhibit to commemorate world AIDS day.

Art and Activism: Angry, Irreverent, and Sexy Innovation in Response to the AIDS Crisis is the title of the exhibit. The art show features protests and prevention posters from the mid 80’s through the mid 90’s that detail how communities responded to the AIDS crisis.

The organizer of the exhibit, Sean Massey says that the art served as a provocative and engaging tool to educate the public on prevention.

Massey says that he created the art show to because his students at Binghamton University are too young to understand what it was like living during the time of the AIDS epidemic.

“They know that there was this thing that happened, the AIDS epidemic. But they don’t know about the activism and the community response and the efforts that were made to make sure that we did have a governmental AIDS policy, that we did have resources for people with AIDS,” said Massey.

He says these pieces of art saved people’s lives, and yet, over 40 million people have died from the disease.

The exhibit is being held in room 179 of the Fine Arts Building on BU’s campus.

It will be up until next Saturday.

The building is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon till four, and on Thursday’s until 7 p.m.