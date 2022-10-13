BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Take a walk down memory lane while also hearing some interpretations of more modern music during a concert this weekend at the Forum.

The Binghamton Theater Organ Society is presenting Nancy Wildoner’s Pop Pipes: Seasons.

Wildoner will be joined by singers Judy Giblin and Randy Messing in performing music with seasonal themes.

That includes selections from Vivaldi’s Four Seasons that will be paired with popular songs about the same season.

Wildoner says she’ll be playing a lot of music that she remembers fondly from her childhood.

“But I also mixed in some other pop tunes. So, you might be surprised to hear an organ playing rock music but that’s one of the more fun things to do for me.”

The concert will also include a sing-along medley.

The show is Sunday at 2 at the Forum Theater.

Tickets are 20 dollars, 15 for members and just 5 for students and can be purchased at the door or online at binghamtontos.org.