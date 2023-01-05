OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga Arts Council will open its January 2023 exhibition tonight from 4 to 7 p.m.

The exhibition will showcase work from the Two Rivers Photography Cub, a group of amateur and professional photographers who enjoy all types of photography, including prints and digital images.

The main pieces will be centered around nature and the beautiful scenery in the greater Binghamton area.

You can learn more about the club and check out some featured photography by visiting their website, 2rpc.com, or Facebook page @TwoRiversPhotographyClub.

The Tioga Arts Council Gallery is located at 179 Front Street in Owego.

After tonight, it will be open through January 28th, Wednesday-Sunday from 12-4 p.m.