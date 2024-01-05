(WIVT/WBGH) – A local performance group is transporting guests back in time to try and figure out whodunnit.

Peaches and Crime is debuting their latest original murder mystery musical, New Lease on Death, on January 13 at the Cider Mill Stage.

The interactive you-decide-homicide follows recurring character Maroupe Cooper as she stumbles upon a dead body while searching for an apartment.

Though the production is meant to be a play, audience members will be immersed in the mystery as the fate of the story is in their hands.

The show also features original music from Peaches and Crime, written in the style of Prohibition era jazz and blues.

Co-founder of Peaches and Crime Angela Schwartz says the musical’s vintage flair is what makes it unique.

“We try to transport our audiences back in time, so to speak, to this period of radio drama, jazz and blues, and hopefully they get an immersive experience that they can write home about,” said Schwartz.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 7.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at cidermillstage.com.