BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – NewsChannel 34 has gone from covering the arts to inspiring them.

Binghamton artist Erin Waye recently created this painting based on our Security Mutual webcam.

Waye enjoys painting streetscapes.

When she saw our webcam in the evening news, she looked it up at binghamtonhomepage.com and took several photos of it at different times of day to find just the right lighting.

Waye began the 2 by 3 foot canvas at the beginning of November and was finished by Thanksgiving.

“I saw the view and I said, ‘Oh, I have to paint that. That’s a wonderful view.’ It looked a little hard but I said, ‘I’m up for the challenge.’ So, I decided to paint it.”

Waye says she enjoys painting scenes from foreign countries and castles but recently turned her attention to Binghamton.

The Security Mutual webcam painting is her 5th Binghamton piece.

She also uses photos from drone photographer Drew Lewis’s “Above Binghamton series.”

Waye will her exhibit work in the upcoming Broome County Arts Council’s Members Show.